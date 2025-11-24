Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 36,424 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $793,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,753,000 after purchasing an additional 124,541 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 692.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total value of $16,767,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 635,014,604 shares in the company, valued at $152,454,306,128.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,719,181 shares of company stock worth $404,701,767. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.