Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after buying an additional 391,273 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after acquiring an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 192,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $189.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

