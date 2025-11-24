Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,846,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $757,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

