Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $711.33 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,314 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $711,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Argus upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $101.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.00. The company has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $102.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

