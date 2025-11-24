Public Storage $PSA Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $857,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

NYSE:PSA opened at $269.77 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $355.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

