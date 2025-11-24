Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Accenture PLC $ACN

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 134,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 652,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $251.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

