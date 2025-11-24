Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,099 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,643,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $836,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $490.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -412.32, a P/E/G ratio of 115.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.68. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total transaction of $3,835,482.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $519.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Arete upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.93.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

