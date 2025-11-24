Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $78.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.16.

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

