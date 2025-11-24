Columbus McKinnon Corporation $CMCO Stake Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 58.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 79.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 782.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $15.12 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $434.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

