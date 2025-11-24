Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. $TNDM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,457,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 604.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at $4,840,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TNDM. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 9.1%

TNDM opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $249.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 20.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

