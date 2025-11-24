Entropy Technologies LP Takes $830,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.35 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.