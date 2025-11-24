3,200 Shares in Primerica, Inc. $PRI Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 1,714.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Primerica by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $262.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $266.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.98 and a 1-year high of $307.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $475.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This trade represents a 21.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRI. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price objective on Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

