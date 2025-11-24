Entropy Technologies LP Has $734,000 Stock Holdings in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after purchasing an additional 746,078 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 85.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $127,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $7,141,113.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,908,188 shares of company stock valued at $185,232,112. Corporate insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVYO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Klaviyo

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

