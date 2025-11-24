Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,391,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 134.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,662 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 35.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,629,000 after buying an additional 819,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 9,132.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,801,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,781,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Tudor Pickering raised Celanese from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celanese from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cfra Research raised Celanese to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celanese news, Director Timothy Go purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,053.75. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,193.75. The trade was a 30.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 6.7%

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $77.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 16.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Celanese has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently -0.42%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.