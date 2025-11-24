Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $756,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $351,943,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,071,000 after buying an additional 880,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,227,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,955,086,000 after buying an additional 761,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

ADI opened at $232.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

