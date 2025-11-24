Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 975.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALV shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of ALV opened at $116.63 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $129.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

