Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 8,285 Mueller Industries, Inc. $MLI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 267.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,689,801.44. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,069,241 shares in the company, valued at $110,580,904.22. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,484,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $106.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.96. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $109.90.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.11). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

