Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 76.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 441,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cellebrite DI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

