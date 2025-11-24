DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.56, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,079.64. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $186.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.24. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.91%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

