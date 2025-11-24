Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $48.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 4.3%

CBRL stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company had revenue of $845.09 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

