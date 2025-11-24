Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Aercap were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,377,000. 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Aercap by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 5,209,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aercap in the 1st quarter worth $116,325,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,794,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,006,000 after purchasing an additional 864,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,843,000 after purchasing an additional 699,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.96. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $138.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

