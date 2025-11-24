Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Markel Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,036.00 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,109.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,952.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,952.80.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

