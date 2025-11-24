Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 174.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,177 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This trade represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

