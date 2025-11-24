Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 9,435 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 49.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 22.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-On by 6.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Snap-On by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $336.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.81 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.96 and a 200-day moving average of $327.90.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.44 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

