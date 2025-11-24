Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 38,183 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,183 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a current ratio of 15.13. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $90.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.46.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

