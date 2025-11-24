Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 37,210 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 11.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $57.31 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $77.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.59, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan purchased 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares in the company, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

