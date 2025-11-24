NVR, Inc. $NVR Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $54,548,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,382.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,376.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,630.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,624.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $130.50 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total transaction of $1,616,488.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. This trade represents a 72.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,366.67.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

