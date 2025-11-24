Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 38.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter.

YMAR opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

