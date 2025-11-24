Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/8/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/3/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,475.02. The trade was a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

