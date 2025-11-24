Insider Selling: RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $394,359.76 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 30,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $394,359.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,184,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,471,032.72. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RealReal Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ REAL opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.54. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.03.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RealReal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in RealReal by 52.8% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in RealReal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.