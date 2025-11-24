Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $268,124.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) VP Edmond Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $305.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day moving average of $265.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 586,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,983,000 after purchasing an additional 490,587 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $93,332,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $80,047,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 197,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 195,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,268,000 after acquiring an additional 190,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

