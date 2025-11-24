Insider Selling: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) COO Sells $298,226.12 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) COO Melanie Gloria sold 12,626 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $298,226.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 173,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,329.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IMVT stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 142,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMVT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

