ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited $ASA Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 43.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ASA stock opened at $46.17 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 12.0%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Transactions at ASA Gold and Precious Metals

In other ASA Gold and Precious Metals news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $486,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,213,828 shares in the company, valued at $251,097,956.48. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 972,590 shares of company stock worth $42,222,798 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

