Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN) CEO Sells $906,387.30 in Stock

Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) CEO Yin Yan sold 1,777,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $906,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MWYN stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Marwynn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.83.

Marwynn (NASDAQ:MWYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marwynn in the first quarter worth $141,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marwynn in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Marwynn in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Marwynn in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Marwynn Holdings, Inc is a holding company with no operations other than holding the shares of its two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, FuAn Enterprise, Inc (“FuAn”) and Grand Forest Cabinetry Inc (“Grand Forest”), that are in the supply chain business. Through our subsidiaries, we are committed to becoming a leading supply chain company in the U.S.

