DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 525,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 113,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 203.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP increased its position in DLocal by 33.7% during the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,546,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 390,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.13.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $282.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. DLocal’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

