DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.6667.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLO. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DLocal from $14.60 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Stock Up 2.6%
DLO opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.13.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 17.80%.The company had revenue of $282.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. DLocal’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DLocal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
