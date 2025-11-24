Critical Contrast: Lunai Bioworks (LNAI) versus Its Competitors

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI – Get Free Report) is one of 454 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lunai Bioworks to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lunai Bioworks N/A -378.07% -210.59% Lunai Bioworks Competitors -2,625.49% -359.57% -43.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lunai Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lunai Bioworks N/A -$178.01 million -17.71 Lunai Bioworks Competitors $437.50 million -$68.80 million -10.64

This table compares Lunai Bioworks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lunai Bioworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lunai Bioworks. Lunai Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lunai Bioworks has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lunai Bioworks’ peers have a beta of 10.19, indicating that their average stock price is 919% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lunai Bioworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lunai Bioworks 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lunai Bioworks Competitors 4815 9973 16010 372 2.38

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 115.57%. Given Lunai Bioworks’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lunai Bioworks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Lunai Bioworks peers beat Lunai Bioworks on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lunai Bioworks

Enochian Biosciences, Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company’s lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase. Its pipeline development products comprise ENOB-DC-11 off the shelf DC vaccine for multiple solid tumors; and ENOB-DC-21, a non-specific vaccine for intraturmoral injection. Enochian Biosciences, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Scripps Institute, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, the University of California, Los Angeles, and The Hepatitis B Foundation and Baruch S. Blumberg Institute. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

