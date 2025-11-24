Insider Selling: Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Director Sells $3,630,821.37 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,555.93. This trade represents a 46.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 21st, Ali John Mirshekari sold 33,933 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,002,041.49.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ali John Mirshekari sold 108,438 shares of Sensata Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $3,117,592.50.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,471,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,097,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $424,461,000 after purchasing an additional 354,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,964,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $214,557,000 after purchasing an additional 150,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,479,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000,000 after purchasing an additional 219,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

