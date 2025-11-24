Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) EVP Sells $5,077,212.84 in Stock

Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) EVP George Lloyd sold 132,426 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $5,077,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $41.24.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $609.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 136.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.