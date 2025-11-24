Insider Selling: Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Chairman Sells $21,573,000.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Chairman Craig Jr. Courtemanche sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $21,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 677,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,740,310.36. This trade represents a 30.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 465.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.
