Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400,787 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 27.7% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $4,623,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 4.6%

Target stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Target from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.