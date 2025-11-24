Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

SANA opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $876.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.94.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 200.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 290.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 289,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 99,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

