Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $336.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.25.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Dycom Industries stock opened at $326.69 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $350.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at $44,553,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $43,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,671,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $21,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.