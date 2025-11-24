FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $396,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,058,177.30. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total transaction of $1,599,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 127,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,834,778 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $150.46 on Wednesday. FirstCash has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The business had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

