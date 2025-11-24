Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANCTF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

ANCTF stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $45.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

