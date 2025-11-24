Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.83 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -33.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 310,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.