10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $14.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.8846.

TXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ TXG opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,947,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.9% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in 10x Genomics by 41.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 81,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 306,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.