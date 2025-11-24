Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISSC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ISSC opened at $8.94 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 589.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

