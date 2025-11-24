TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.3333.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th.
Shares of HURA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.
TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.
TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.
