TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TuHURA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TuHURA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on TuHURA Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TuHURA Biosciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,269,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TuHURA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuHURA Biosciences by 15.8% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HURA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. TuHURA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $89.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.48.

TuHURA Biosciences (NASDAQ:HURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: HURA) is a Phase 3 registration-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy. TuHURA’s lead innate immune response agonist candidate, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors.

