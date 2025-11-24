NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Receives $7.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.0286.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.20 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NIO from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.46. NIO has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 589.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. NIO has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4,297.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.