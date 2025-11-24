Wall Street Zen Downgrades HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) to Sell

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Zacks Research raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.89 on Friday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $686.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.18%.The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Research analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,584,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,766,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,057 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,780,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 647,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,771,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 637,679 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

